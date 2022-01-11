The College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s Transfer Announcement

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Transfer Information

The day after the national championship game, Alabama usually loses a few players to the transfer portal.

As a result, fans aren’t surprised by the latest development.

Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

The former five-star recruit will be able to pursue other opportunities.

Sanders has a lot of potential, but the Crimson Tide’s depth chart currently places him behind Dallas Turner.

Despite Sanders’ potential, Alabama fans understand his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“That’s tough,” one fan said in response to the news. “But I’m not surprised.”

“Wherever he goes, he’ll be a good guy.”

