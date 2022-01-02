The College Football World Reacts to an Ex-Ohio State Football Player’s Remarks

The College Football World Reacts To Ex-Ohio State Player’s Remarks

Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State cornerback, had an interesting reaction to his retirement announcement on Saturday night.

Williamson did not attend the Rose Bowl and announced his retirement from football during the game.

College Football World Reacts To What Ex-Ohio State Player Said

College Football World Reacts To What Ex-Ohio State Player Said

I’m retired y’all ✌🏾& no I didn’t quit at halftime like vontae davis 😭 — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Now that im a fan I gotta say… u fans kno nothing and have some of THE worst football IQ ever — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Yo hold up. I’m no coach but getting the ball punched out from behind don’t take a damn IQ to coach. https://t.co/Wi1Q5zZPCZ — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) January 2, 2022

Ohio State safety Marcus Williamson misses the Rose Bowl and immediately turns on the fans 😂 https://t.co/OqYY0jaKmA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022

Let’s check in on Ohio State… https://t.co/ERbl7RJOuz — 🎉🎩New Year New Mario🎩🎉 |#BLM (@Fan_of_DET_313) January 2, 2022

❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️bruh welcome to that alumni life https://t.co/NufC8Qfj8G — Adam Griffin (@yunggriffsays) January 2, 2022

Oh boy. This won’t sit well. https://t.co/gujU9Fitcs — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 2, 2022

Add this to the list of strange things that have happened on Ohio State’s defense this year. https://t.co/rVSDQqG8I8 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) January 2, 2022