The College Football World Reacts To An Iowa Player’s Touching Act

The introduction of the NIL era in college athletics sparked a lot of debate and raised a lot of questions, but one Iowa football player decided to use the new system to give back to his community.

Over the last few months, Hawkeyes starting center Tyler Linderbaum has raised over (dollar)30,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, he presented the hospital with a check.

Linderbaum, who was unable to visit the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols, established a website to sell clothing and accessories in October.

He then took all of the profits and donated them to the hospital.

“We had no idea he was doing it, and it was so organic,” Courtney Blind, director of corporate and community development for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, told ESPN. “Tyler himself sent an email to me and another member of my team, saying, ‘I’d like to do a fundraiser for you.’ He said he didn’t want to keep any of the money and wanted to give it all back to the hospital.”

