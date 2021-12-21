The College Football World Reacts To An Iowa Player’s Touching Act

The College Football World Reacts To A Heartwarming Gesture By An Iowa Player

The introduction of the NIL era in college athletics sparked a lot of debate and raised a lot of questions, but one Iowa football player decided to use the new system to give back to his community.

Over the last few months, Hawkeyes starting center Tyler Linderbaum has raised over (dollar)30,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, he presented the hospital with a check.

Linderbaum, who was unable to visit the hospital due to COVID-19 protocols, established a website to sell clothing and accessories in October.

He then took all of the profits and donated them to the hospital.

“We had no idea he was doing it, and it was so organic,” Courtney Blind, director of corporate and community development for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, told ESPN. “Tyler himself sent an email to me and another member of my team, saying, ‘I’d like to do a fundraiser for you.’ He said he didn’t want to keep any of the money and wanted to give it all back to the hospital.”

College Football World Reacts To Iowa Player’s Heartwarming Gesture

Tyler Linderbaum donated $30,000 from his NIL earnings to the Iowa children’s hospital. Just awesome. https://t.co/fchXhbLxWU — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 20, 2021

Big shoutout to all the athletes using some NIL $ to give back to children’s hospitals and other worthy charities. You truly get the big picture ! https://t.co/Xc1H74NW48 — Always Irish ☘️ (@jkznd4) December 20, 2021

Iowa All-America C Tyler Linderbaum donated $30K to the Iowa Children’s Hospital. What a dude — on and off the field. https://t.co/aSSvEa9F1D — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) December 20, 2021