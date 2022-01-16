The College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s Departure

The Arch Manning News Reacts In The College Football World

The number one position is occupied by

At the moment, the nation’s top college football recruit is said to be considering five major universities.

Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, is the top overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America have been made to the New Orleans, Louisiana product.

During the 2021 college football season, Arch Manning made several notable appearances.

The Mannings have been patient with the five-star quarterback’s recruitment, but he may be close to making a decision.

Arch Manning is thought to be focusing on five schools, according to an On3 report:

College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

Clemson is one of 5 schools still in the mix for Arch Manning. @JosephAHastings has the latest on Clemson’s pursuit, including details on Clemson’s coaches planning to stop by his school soon https://t.co/CDMinTmM1u — Matt Connolly (@MattOnClemson) January 13, 2022

5⭐️ QB Arch Manning(#1 nationally), Nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has narrowed his focus to 5 schools, per on3recruits. Those 5 being Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Clemson. This would be a huge add for any of these schools pic.twitter.com/r9ajkdqXKW — Roll Tide 2022🥋 (@Bama_cfb) January 15, 2022

Hearing that the #Sooners have apparently offered 2023 5⭐️ QB Arch Manning from Isidore Newman. He and Jeff Lebbey have a great relationship so a visit to Norman in the future is looking very likely. — CrimsonBloods.com (@CrimsonBloodsOU) January 10, 2022