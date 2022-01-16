Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To Arch Manning’s Departure

0
By on Sports

The Arch Manning News Reacts In The College Football World

The number one position is occupied by

At the moment, the nation’s top college football recruit is said to be considering five major universities.

Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, is the top overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America have been made to the New Orleans, Louisiana product.

During the 2021 college football season, Arch Manning made several notable appearances.

The Mannings have been patient with the five-star quarterback’s recruitment, but he may be close to making a decision.

Arch Manning is thought to be focusing on five schools, according to an On3 report:

College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

College Football World Reacts To The Arch Manning News

Comments are closed.