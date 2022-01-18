The College Football World Reacts To Brenden Rice’s Development

Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his transfer from Colorado a little over two weeks ago.

In a statement, he said, “First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude to Colorado’s adoring fans and coaches.”

“Buff nation has shown me nothing but love and support since I committed, and for that I am eternally grateful.”

Rice has decided where he will play next after pondering his football future for just over two weeks.

The talented wide receiver announced his transfer to USC on Tuesday afternoon.

Rice’s decision to transfer from one Pac-12 school to another drew a lot of criticism from fans.

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

“USC needed more sizelength at receiver, and Colorado transfer Brenden Rice provides that,” one reporter said.

#USC needed more size/length at the receiver position and gets that with Colorado transfer Brenden Rice https://t.co/BpHYnGYu26 — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) January 18, 2022