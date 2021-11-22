The College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly’s Straightforward Admission

Several major college football positions are currently available.

And Brian Kelly’s name has come up in nearly every one of them.

During his Monday morning press conference, Kelly was asked about his interest in other college football jobs, and he flatly denied it, instead reaffirming his love for Notre Dame.

Kelly does not appear to be planning to leave.

Unless he’s offered a (dollar)250 million check, of course.

When asked if he’d ever leave Notre Dame, Kelly replied, “No.”

“I mean, I think Mike Tomlin had the best line, right? Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that (dollar)250M check, my wife would want to see it first.”

I’d have to check with her.”

Several well-known college football analysts have suggested that USC pursue Brian Kelly.

Last Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay, Kirk Herbstreit said it.

“I’d hire Brian Kelly without hesitation,” Herbstreit said.

“When it happens, you laugh (wait).”

Brian Kelly is someone I’d consider hiring.”

Fans of USC can fantasize all they want.

Brian Kelly does not appear to want to leave Notre Dame.

Even a program like USC won’t be able to outbid Notre Dame, and we’re not just talking about money.

In South Bend, Kelly is a legend.

Why would he abandon such a valuable possession?

Kelly’s departure this off-season should not cause Notre Dame any concern.

Unless a program unloads the bank, he’ll stay.

