The College Football World Reacts To Caleb Williams’s Departure

The NCAA’s transfer portal has become a full-fledged free agency zone.

Caleb Williams is the most recent candidate to enter the fray.

On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray announced his intention to transfer.

To return to Norman, he’s leaving the door open, but that’s unusual.

Williams appears to have left the program and will be playing college football elsewhere in 2022.

“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan,” Williams said in a statement, “but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what the best path is for me moving forward.”

“As a student-athlete, the only way I can talk to other schools and see who might offer the best preparation and development for my future career is to enter the portal,” says the student-athlete.

As I begin this process, I will undoubtedly consider staying at OU.”

College Football World Reacts To The Caleb Williams News

OU QB Caleb Williams is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He’ll be the most sought after player in the portal. https://t.co/Nv08x4spH0 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 3, 2022

A few places that would be fun to see Caleb Williams at (based on scheme): Georgia

USC (obviously)

Oregon

Notre Dame

Ole Miss — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 3, 2022

Caleb Williams is going to be a domino at Oklahoma. Wouldn’t be shocked to see other Sooners follow him into the portal. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 3, 2022

Whoever lands Caleb Williams is willing to lose who they’ve got. And maybe I’m being naive, but he’ll earn a ton of NIL $ wherever he goes. To me it’s a question of supporting cast, OC/HC, CFP potential. https://t.co/3wR5aL6dtw — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 3, 2022