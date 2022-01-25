The College Football World Reacts To Caleb Williams’s Surprising News

The College Football World Reacts To Caleb Williams’ Surprising News

According to a new report, a spectacular development has entered the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

Previously, it was widely assumed that USC would be the overwhelming favorite to sign the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Then LSU joined the fray, according to reports.

Now it’s up to a Big Ten team to sign the five-star transfer.

Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender for Williams, according to reports.

Competition awaits the Trojans and Tigers.

“According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal,” writes James Fletcher of On3.

“USC and LSU are still contenders for On3’s No. 1 spot.

In the Transfer Portal Rankings, he’s the No. 1 prospect.”

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

Wisconsin has emerged as a true contender to land quarterback Caleb Williams, per On3’s @HamiltonESPN. According to On3’s transfer portal rankings, Williams is the top-rated quarterback and prospect available. Story: https://t.co/yA1VEA1lgI — On3 (@On3sports) January 25, 2022

Currently trying to wrap my head around this and finding it very difficult. https://t.co/BNKAVQLIpd — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 25, 2022

Legitimate National Championship contender if this actually happens. https://t.co/ZapIafn5yg — 𝓜𝓐𝓣𝓣 (@MJS3238) January 25, 2022

Wisconsin would probably win the big ten if this happens https://t.co/oJBsiQC41x — Kyle (@KFletchGaming) January 25, 2022

Interesting development on the biggest name currently in the transfer portal. https://t.co/1WyGzqSk0A — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) January 25, 2022