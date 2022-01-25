Trending
The College Football World Reacts To Caleb Williams’s Surprising News

According to a new report, a spectacular development has entered the Caleb Williams sweepstakes.

Previously, it was widely assumed that USC would be the overwhelming favorite to sign the former Oklahoma quarterback.

Then LSU joined the fray, according to reports.

Now it’s up to a Big Ten team to sign the five-star transfer.

Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender for Williams, according to reports.

Competition awaits the Trojans and Tigers.

“According to On3’s Gerry Hamilton, Wisconsin has emerged as a serious contender to sign former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams from the transfer portal,” writes James Fletcher of On3.

“USC and LSU are still contenders for On3’s No. 1 spot.

In the Transfer Portal Rankings, he’s the No. 1 prospect.”

