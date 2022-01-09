Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts to Cardale Jones’s Arrival

0
By on Sports

The Cardale Jones News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Cardale Jones, a former quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus.

Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national title in 2015, is expected to be a key figure in the Buckeyes’ name, image, and likeness deals.

A new fund for Ohio State student-athletes will be led by the former Buckeyes quarterback.

College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

Comments are closed.