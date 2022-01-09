The College Football World Reacts to Cardale Jones’s Arrival

The Cardale Jones News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Cardale Jones, a former quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus.

Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national title in 2015, is expected to be a key figure in the Buckeyes’ name, image, and likeness deals.

A new fund for Ohio State student-athletes will be led by the former Buckeyes quarterback.

For everyone asking me about timing of my charitable nil fund for @OhioStAthletics students…I will be launching it by the Spring Game, but can announce tonight that my great friend @CJ1two will be running it with me! — Brian Schottenstein (@DaSchott) January 8, 2022

Looking forward to continue to find opportunities for our student athletes. https://t.co/deXFcQiW1u — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 8, 2022

Cardale Jones about to be the silent assitant GM of Ohio State football controlling the payroll. Arguably one of the most powerful individuals in the state of Ohio. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 9, 2022