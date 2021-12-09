The College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly’s Newfound Fame

The College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly’s Announcement

The Oregon Ducks were forced to watch as head coach Mario Cristobal departed for the Miami Hurricanes earlier this week.

The Ducks are looking for a new head coach now that Cristobal has stepped down.

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly is reportedly being considered as the Ducks’ new head coach.

Oregon insider John Canzano said, “This just in — the Oregon Ducks have asked for permission to speak with UCLA coach Chip Kelly about their football coaching vacancy.”

He also addressed another rumor that had been circulating.

Kelly and Cal head coach Justin Wilcox were rumored to be teaming up as head coaches.

“I don’t blame you for considering Justin Wilcox and Chip Kelly as co-head coaches,” he said.

“It’s been discussed at Oregon, but I don’t think it’ll work.”

The combination of blue-collar Wilcox and Kelly feels like Yellowstone meets Succession.

Wilcox, in my opinion, should be DC.”

College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly News

