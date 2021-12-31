The College Football World Reacts To Chip Kelly’s Surprising News

The College Football Community Reacts to Chip Kelly’s Surprising News

Things are looking rocky between UCLA and head coach Chip Kelly, according to a surprising bit of New Year’s Eve college football coaching news.

Kelly’s contract expires in mid-January, according to Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, and he has only one year left on it.

Barnett speculated that either party could choose to end the relationship and pursue their own interests.

Kelly can either leave at no cost to himself and go somewhere else, or UCLA can kick him out.

After this season, one would think UCLA would have tried to work out a deal with Kelly as quickly as possible.

He led the Bruins to an 8-4 record, their best in over five years.

However, the results over the last four years haven’t been stellar.

He’s 18-25 as a head coach, with a 16-18 Pac-12 record.

What UCLA will do if Kelly leaves is a mystery to college football fans.

Some argue that it’s too late in the coaching process to find the perfect candidate:

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Chip Kelly News

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Chip Kelly News

Why would you wait until now to make that choice https://t.co/W2hxRJVt7s — MTP (@therealmtp1994) December 31, 2021

Ok. Hope they have been working behind closed doors on candidates then. https://t.co/mfAM22bH4S — college football fan (@Genetics56) December 31, 2021

Who is left to hire ? https://t.co/rwBcggxKV9 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 31, 2021

UCLA should hire Bob Stoops. Rivalry between Stoops and Lincoln Riley would be phenomenal. https://t.co/JBPtBdqKo1 — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 31, 2021