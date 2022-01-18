Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s New Head Coach

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts to Cincinnati’s New Coach

On Tuesday morning, Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats added to their staff.

The University of Cincinnati football team is coming off one of its most successful seasons ever.

Following a 13-0 regular season and a win in the AAC Championship, the Bearcats qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Fickell does not intend to go to the playoffs on his own.

He believes this is just the beginning, as evidenced by his most recent coaching hire.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati hired Kerry Coombs, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

He’ll be the new defensive backs coach for the Bearcats.

For the Cincinnati Bearcats, this is a huge signing.

They don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

Comments are closed.