The College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati’s New Head Coach

The College Football World Reacts to Cincinnati’s New Coach

On Tuesday morning, Luke Fickell and the Cincinnati Bearcats added to their staff.

The University of Cincinnati football team is coming off one of its most successful seasons ever.

Following a 13-0 regular season and a win in the AAC Championship, the Bearcats qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Fickell does not intend to go to the playoffs on his own.

He believes this is just the beginning, as evidenced by his most recent coaching hire.

On Tuesday, Cincinnati hired Kerry Coombs, the former defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

He’ll be the new defensive backs coach for the Bearcats.

For the Cincinnati Bearcats, this is a huge signing.

They don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

College Football World Reacts To Cincinnati Coaching News

Sources: University of Cincinnati expected to hire former Ohio State DC Kerry Coombs as the school’s new corners coach and special teams coordinator. He’s a former UC assistant who spent more than two decades coaching high school football in Cincinnati. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2022

This is huge… great coach, great recruiter, even better person https://t.co/IBYjuQr2cS — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) January 18, 2022

Former Ohio State assistant coach Kerry Coombs is returning to Cincinnati as the Bearcats’ cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator – the same roles that new Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano previously held at Cincinnati. https://t.co/EeYQ3RZZ17 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 18, 2022

I think this is a great move and I’m happy Coombs is going to continue to coach. We were critical of him this year and last but as a play caller, not as a coach. https://t.co/AUoK4QbOMn — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) January 18, 2022