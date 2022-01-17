The College Football World Reacts To Clemson’s Transfer Information

Dabo Swinney is working hard to rebuild his Clemson Tigers after a disappointing season in 2021.

On Monday, he made his most recent addition via the transfer portal, bringing back a former member of the program.

Hunter Johnson, a former 5-star recruit, has returned to Clemson, according to 247Sports.

The highly touted high school quarterback will return to the Tigers for his sixth and final season of eligibility after three seasons at Northwestern.

Johnson was a 2017 commit who only stayed at Clemson for one season before transferring to Northwestern.

Following a one-year layoff in 2018, he returned to the Wildcats for three seasons, appearing in 11 games and throwing for 856 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

As Swinney’s first major transfer portal pickup this offseason, he’ll now return to Clemson.

Johnson’s name resurfaced in connection with the Tigers on Monday, and the college football world was taken aback.

Many people were unsure how to react to Clemson’s newest addition.

Hunter Johnson just did a study abroad in Evanston, IL https://t.co/dkcqW1sViN — FEELIN’ the CHEEZIEST (@STSouthland) January 17, 2022