On Saturday, the college football world reacted to Deion Sanders’ injury.

﻿The College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Debut

Another big day for Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football team.

Deion Sanders’ college football program landed yet another major commitment on Saturday, this time from four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

On Saturday afternoon, the four-star wide receiver committed to the program.

Coleman Jr. stated, “Things are about to change, and I’m going to recruit more guys here.”

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Deion Sanders News

No. 1 slot receiver @KevinLamarCole1 talks shocking Jackson State verbal commitment at the @AABonNBC

“Things are about to change and I’m going to recruit more guys here.”https://t.co/tLeBbwFvZH

— John Garcia, Jr. (@JohnGarcia_Jr) January 8, 2022

Kevin Coleman, the number 4 WR in the nation, is going to Jackson State to play for @DeionSanders! #BleedTheeBlue | @AABonNBCpic.twitter.com/hgPGRNJrHE

— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 8, 2022

Jackson State We go another one @[email protected]@DeionSandershttps://t.co/t1ps4WdYkf

— Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) January 8, 2022

Big time Prime!!!!! @DeionSandershttps://t.co/vfMXa0kYPv

— Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 8, 2022

I tried to warn y’all ! @GoJSUTigersFB

— COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022