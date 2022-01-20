The College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Insightful Admission

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders had an outstanding year in 2021.

He has his Jaguars well-positioned to become an FCS juggernaut, after leading them to an 11-2 record and a SWAC championship.

During the last few months, Sanders has been crushing it on the recruiting trail.

His crowning achievement was convincing Travis Hunter, the country’s top overall prospect for 2022, to join his program over every other top Power Five program.

But, according to him, Primetime isn’t finished with recruiting yet.

He announced on Twitter today that he expects two more major signings in the coming days.

“I believe there are two more Dogs who want to join the [JSU Tigers] family on or before signing day.”

We’re not done shaking things up in America yet.

There’s a new standard of living.

“There are two more difference makers out there, and please know that ‘I AIN’T HARD TO FIND,'” Sanders wrote on Twitter.

Fans of college football were immediately perplexed as to who Sanders was alluding to.

But they’re all wishing the Hall of Fame cornerback the best of luck:

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Telling Admission

Signing day gonna be elite 😂 https://t.co/oxyH1nX9xM — Pops Smoke (@185___BIHHHH) January 20, 2022

I love it, the collegiate industry is just like high school the big time schools go out and pluck the best players from the home team. You making a difference buy getting the best payers to stay home and support there own. https://t.co/8IrNwPBIDNpic.twitter.com/popbn4GJ0r — Joe (@JoeCobb14243766) January 20, 2022