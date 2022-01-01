The College Football World Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Transfer Information

Deion Sanders and Jackson State landed yet another top transfer on Saturday afternoon, and the college football world watched in awe.

Through the transfer portal, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers.

On Twitter, he wrote, “New Beginning…”

Sanders and his staff have now landed eight transfers for the class of 2022.

Players from major universities such as Indiana, Miami, and Florida State are among them.

Fans flocked to social media to congratulate Jackson State on their newest addition.

Mullins is also the group’s highest-ranked former recruit.

“I love it, congrats!!!” one fan exclaimed.

