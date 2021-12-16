Trending
The College Football World Reacts to Emory Jones’s Newfound Fame

Gainesville is expected to experience even more change in the near future.

Emory Jones, a redshirt junior quarterback, is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days, according to Yahoo Sports’ college football insider Pete Thamel.

Jones is expected to play against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl later this month.

Following that, according to Thamel, the Florida quarterback is looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level.”

