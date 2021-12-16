The College Football World Reacts To Emory Jones’s Newfound Fame

Gainesville is expected to experience even more change in the near future.

Emory Jones, a redshirt junior quarterback, is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days, according to Yahoo Sports’ college football insider Pete Thamel.

Jones is expected to play against UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl later this month.

Following that, according to Thamel, the Florida quarterback is looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level.”

College Football World Reacts To Emory Jones News

Jones plans to play in Florida’s bowl game vs UCF on the 23rd. He’s willing to go anywhere in the country and is looking for “a place that develops me and prepares me for the next level.” — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2021

Appreciate you @eXjones6 and wish you success at the next stop on your journey. I know Gator Nation feels the same. https://t.co/mLACIjS28O — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) December 15, 2021