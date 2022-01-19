The College Football World Reacts to Georgia’s Huge Transfer

On Wednesday, a pair of high-profile players registered for the NCAA transfer portal.

Both Georgia quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton are looking into their options, according to reports in the college football world.

Daniels, a former five-star quarterback, was set to start for Georgia this season.

Unfortunately, he was unable to stay on the field due to injuries.

In Athens, Stetson Bennett was eventually named the starting quarterback, and the rest is history.

Burton, on the other hand, had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

He should generate a lot of buzz around the transfer portal.

Several fans immediately took to Twitter to react to the news that Burton and Daniels had entered the transfer portal.

“Damn, I didn’t see Burton leave UGA,” said one fan.

Damn I did not see Burton leaving UGA https://t.co/8q0S7IHAFc — #14 10-3 Clutch Sports: Clemson (@ClutchSports_CU) January 19, 2022

Daniels I get. Burton, I do not lmao https://t.co/Xifv7kaKhW — AJ King (@allday__ajking) January 19, 2022