The College Football World Reacts to Georgia’s National Title

The College Football World Responds to Georgia’s National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the underdogs in the SEC championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs just a few weeks ago.

Alabama fell behind 10-0 early in that game, but came back to win 41-24 by boat-racing Georgia the rest of the way.

Both teams breezed through their College Football Playoff semifinal matches, reserving a spot in the championship game.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, got their vengeance in the sweetest way possible.

Georgia took over in the fourth quarter after battling Alabama for the majority of the game.

In the first quarter, Georgia outscored Alabama 20-9 en route to a 33-18 victory.

Fans took to social media to express their delight at Georgia’s stunning victory, which had been a long time coming.

Stewart Mandel, a college football analyst, dubbed this year’s season “THE YEAR OF THE DAWGS.”