The College Football World Reacts To Georgia’s New Coach

It’s only been three days since Georgia’s national championship victory over Alabama, but speculation about Kirby Smart’s coaching staff for the 2022 season is already circulating.

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken may return to the NFL, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae may also leave.

For the Bulldogs, these would be two major losses.

This season, Monken’s offense averaged 38.6 points per game, good for ninth in the country.

Fans of Georgia, as you might expect, aren’t overjoyed by the news.

A Georgia alum said, “This would not be good.”

“These two have a lot of coaching experience.”

This would not be good. These two are great coaches https://t.co/0CQO5hnNlT — Alex Joyce (@AlexJoyce1) January 13, 2022

Yikes on Monken. He’s been awesome. https://t.co/glyrHQdK7U — Parrish Walton (@ParrishWalton) January 13, 2022