The College Football World Reacts To Georgia’s Transfer Information

It’s been a week since the Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game.

However, the manner in which they did so may result in the transfer of a valuable player.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Mike Griffith reported on Monday that backup quarterback JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal.

In 2021, Daniels only played in five games for the Bulldogs before losing his starting job to Stetson Bennett.

Bennett went on to have a historic season with the Bulldogs, while Daniels spent the last month of the season on the bench.

With no guarantee of a starting job for next year, it’s no surprise that Daniels wants to leave.

Fans in Georgia appear to believe that this means Stetson Bennett will be back for another season.

But they’re also making a joke about JT Daniels:

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Transfer News

Guess The Mailman is coming back. Good luck outchea JT, Preciate ya time here! https://t.co/uqqYo0pGuI — Black Thignamite #BLM ✊🏾✊🏾 (@Joejavon25) January 17, 2022

Not being able to beat out the midget mailman gotta be a real blow to your ego (and Heisman odds) https://t.co/S4TeHR0Z8n — T (@tdgator9) January 17, 2022

Oh what could’ve been… this tells me Stetson is the starter next year though https://t.co/STqtsMcedk — Nick Mason (@NickNirvana) January 17, 2022