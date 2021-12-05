The College Football World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Tonight Performance

Gus Johnson’s Performance Tonight Involved the College Football World

Because of his urgency and expression in the booth, Gus Johnson has always been a fan favorite play-by-play man.

In the Big Ten championship game, it was no different.

Johnson’s commentary during Saturday’s Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Iowa was a hit with both fans and reporters.

College Football World Reacts To Gus Johnson’s Performance Tonight

After Aidan Hutchinson’s sack for Michigan, Fox play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson: “He’ll roll up on you, folks, and let you smell his cologne!” — Doug Tribou (@DougTribou) December 5, 2021

Gus Johnson is a national treasure. That is all. — Mike Battaglia (@CoachBags13) December 5, 2021

Gus Johnson is awesome at his job. 😂 https://t.co/qo55dsUYiH — Marcus (@PIT_of_darkness) December 5, 2021