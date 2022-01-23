The College Football World Reacts To Hawaii’s New Head Coach

The College Football World Reacts To Hawaii’s New Coach

After a tumultuous hiring process, Hawaii has hired its new head football coach.

After playing for the university from 2000 to 2004, Timmy Chang will return to coach his alma mater.

Todd Grantham resigned from his post in January, and he will be replacing him.

College Football World Reacts To The Hawaii Coaching News

CSU WR coach Timmy Chang will be the new head coach at Hawaii. The 40-year old Chang was a record-setting QB at Hawaii. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 23, 2022

Love this. Can’t think of a better hire for Hawaii right now. So cool. https://t.co/RtxkbcZhyw — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) January 23, 2022

Bring back the air raid (I think that’s what they ran? It’s been a while) https://t.co/6kSxprbuKV — Taylor Anderson (@SomeCallMeCoach) January 23, 2022

This dude could sling it. Those early 2000 Hawaii teams were fun to watch https://t.co/U5ExdR8GHF — Zack (@zdixon_22) January 23, 2022

Hell yes, this is awesome https://t.co/VReYdO6S3a — Money Line Parlays (@MLParlays) January 23, 2022

Timmy Chang! I covered him when he was the OC at Jackson State in the Southern Heritage Classic. Great dude, very happy for him. https://t.co/n8GefeR1pg — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 23, 2022

This is the worst coaching job in America. This is the best possible hire. https://t.co/2aLjSStXGt — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) January 23, 2022

Oh my God, Timmy Chang is 40. This planet really do be barreling around the sun at an unfathomable pace. https://t.co/4tUTlJsbOz — Matt Scalici (@MattScalici) January 23, 2022