The College Football World Reacts To The Departure Of James Laurinaitis

﻿The College Football World Reacts To James Laurinaitis’s Departure

According to reports, Marcus Freeman, the new head coach of Notre Dame, has hired James Laurinaitis, a former Ohio State teammate, to his South Bend staff.

Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year during his time at OSU.

He went on to have an eight-year NFL career and now works as a Big Ten Network analyst.

Laurinaitis has never coached before, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fits in with the Fighting Irish.

Whatever it is, Ohio State fans will be surprised to see him return to Columbus for the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, as he will be on the opposing team.

OSU fans are split on whether they should be happy for the legendary Buckeye or disappointed that he won’t be coaching at his alma mater.

