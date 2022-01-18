Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles’s Departure

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles’s Departure

Mario Cristobal, the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is looking for an offensive coordinator, and Kendal Briles has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Briles, 39, has been the offensive coordinator at Arkansas for the past two seasons, guiding the Razorbacks from back-to-back 10-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 season and an Outback Bowl victory in 2021.

Briles has also served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State (2019), Houston (2018, FAU (2017), and Baylor (2015-16) under his father Art.

It would be a major coup for Cristobal’s first staff in Coral Gables if he could recruit him from the SEC.

Fans of both the Hurricanes and the Razorbacks appear to recognize the magnitude of such a move.

College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

Comments are closed.