The College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles’s Departure

Mario Cristobal, the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins, is looking for an offensive coordinator, and Kendal Briles has been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Briles, 39, has been the offensive coordinator at Arkansas for the past two seasons, guiding the Razorbacks from back-to-back 10-loss seasons in 2018 and 2019 to a 9-4 season and an Outback Bowl victory in 2021.

Briles has also served as the offensive coordinator at Florida State (2019), Houston (2018, FAU (2017), and Baylor (2015-16) under his father Art.

It would be a major coup for Cristobal’s first staff in Coral Gables if he could recruit him from the SEC.

Fans of both the Hurricanes and the Razorbacks appear to recognize the magnitude of such a move.

College Football World Reacts To Kendal Briles News

This would be a gigantic loss for the #Razorbacks. https://t.co/I86D77eHTd — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 18, 2022

This would be a big deal in the ACC. Briles is one of my favorite coordinators in CFB. https://t.co/f3Snym2oii — Max Livingston 🐅 (@PythonMafia_) January 18, 2022

A step down to a worse league and facilities that aren’t even close. Plus he has a lot of weapons to work with. They’ll raise him and he won’t leave Arkansas. https://t.co/DNy5Qo0vx3 — Phil Elson (@PhilElsonPxP) January 18, 2022

One of the first names tied to Miami OC vacancy https://t.co/lQc6vW5aDc — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) January 18, 2022

Whole Miami fanbase is going to be deleting tweets soon. https://t.co/tjoxxDoaG8 — Dan Thompson (@DKThompson) January 18, 2022