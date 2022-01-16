The College Football World Reacts to Kirk Ferentz’s Promotion

Following troubling allegations by former players, Kirk Ferentz assisted in the formation of a committee in 2020 to try to improve the culture of the Iowa football program.

Chris Doyle, Iowa’s former strength coach, was charged with making racist remarks.

Ferentz was accused of handling national anthem kneeling decisions improperly.

The committee, however, was disbanded by the team’s head coach about a year and a half after it was formed.

According to The Gazette, Ferentz wrote in an email on Tuesday, “I have come to the conclusion that this is an appropriate time to dissolve our committee as it currently stands.”

“As we begin a new calendar year and prepare to move forward with our preparations for the 2022 season, I’m considering how we can restructure the committeeboard to best serve our program going forward.”

College Football World Reacts To The Kirk Ferentz News

Kirk Ferentz has dissolved the committee created in 2020 to improve the program’s culture. It comes after a contentious meeting during the bye week and the chair’s suggestion that Ferentz and AD Gary Barta retire. Via @VanessaMiller12 and me: https://t.co/5rQJ9DQ9JL — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) January 16, 2022

Ferentz’s decision to dissolve the group came after a contentious meeting Oct. 18 and after committee chair David Porter, former Hawkeye offensive lineman, suggested to the group in a chain of text message Jan. 2 that it’s time to “bring in a new head football coach, football staff, and athletic director.” In the chain of messages, Porter said Ferentz is “loyal to a fault” and will “fall on the sword for his son and his staff because he thinks it’s the right thing to do. I disagree.” “The only way I see to save his legacy, protect the program, help those kids, and continue to move forward at the same time is for Kirk to retire,” he wrote.