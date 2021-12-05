The College Football World Reacts to Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin

The Reaction to Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Kiffin’s Lane Ki

Lane Kiffin will not be leaving anytime soon.

Kiffin’s name has surfaced in a flurry of college football coaching rumors recently.

Miami has been mentioned as a possible destination for Kiffin if he were to leave Ole Miss.

That, however, appears to be out of the question for the 46-year-old SEC head coach.

Kiffin and Ole Miss came to an agreement late Saturday night.

And, while the terms of his contract have yet to be revealed, he appears to be long-term committed to the Rebels.

“Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football coach Lane Kiffin, as Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced Saturday,” the team said.

The College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin’s News From Saturday Night

The festivities are still going on.

https://t.co/wbrhlCTvGQpic.twitter.com/YNJGYqI1LH https://t.co/wbrhlCTvGQ

5 December 2021 — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB)

@Lane_Kiffin is a HOTTY DAMN TODDY!!! https://t.co/EiDKdyMXON

5 December 2021 — Paul Haney (@paul_s_haney)

Confirming that Ole Miss is better than Oklahoma https://t.co/ZQMZgS5cqD

December 5, 2021 — Andre T Denman (@2adenman)

https://t.co/g3MRmz0Gox inject this in my veins

December 5, 2021 — Joey Freshwater (@JoeyFreshwtr00)

But….But….Lane Kiffin wants the job in Miami.

Let’s get this party started!!! https://t.co/cR3wqe3s1L

December 5, 2021, — Matt Sheffield (@SheffieldMatt)

Because he has agreed to a new contract, the Lane Train will continue to run in Oxford. https://t.co/rsPwDY5Ui1

— December 5, 2021, Antwan V Staley (@antwanstaley)

