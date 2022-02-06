Trending
The College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Big News

Josh Gattis is reportedly leaving Ann Arbor for the same position with the Miami Hurricanes, so Michigan football is looking for a new offensive coordinator.

The Wolverines’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the previous three seasons was Gattis.

The 38-year-old has also worked with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Vanderbilt and Penn State’s James Franklin.

For new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, securing Gattis is a huge coup.

After defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left for the Baltimore Ravens last month, Jim Harbaugh now has to replace both of his coordinators.

Replacing assistant coaches is a part of the job description for college coaches, but losing Gattis is a huge loss.

