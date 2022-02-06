The College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s Big News

The Big Michigan News Has The College Football World Reacting

Josh Gattis is reportedly leaving Ann Arbor for the same position with the Miami Hurricanes, so Michigan football is looking for a new offensive coordinator.

The Wolverines’ offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach for the previous three seasons was Gattis.

The 38-year-old has also worked with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Vanderbilt and Penn State’s James Franklin.

For new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, securing Gattis is a huge coup.

After defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left for the Baltimore Ravens last month, Jim Harbaugh now has to replace both of his coordinators.

Replacing assistant coaches is a part of the job description for college coaches, but losing Gattis is a huge loss.

Jim Harbaugh planned on a NFL gig, and now he has to replace both his offensive and defensive coordinators in February https://t.co/3NawDp3ayL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 6, 2022

Whoa. That’s a huge score for Miami and Cristobal. https://t.co/PpF88c9nbW — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 6, 2022

Man, the NFL still looks good, I bet https://t.co/3GW4fj96lg — Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) February 6, 2022

Well well well. Gattis waiting out Harbaugh, Jim came back, Gattis to Miami! Great pick up, great hire. He’ll be a lot of fun with Tyler Van Dyke in his offense. https://t.co/4ohmyWzXgk — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) February 6, 2022

great hire. Gattis and TVD gonna be a fun combo https://t.co/f9lBJwDmur — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 6, 2022

Wonder if Michigan would’ve made him the head coach if Harbaugh left. https://t.co/XCWSr3qMwn — Joe Kearns (@JoeKearns_PSU) February 6, 2022

Michigan had its ups and downs with Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator, with 2021 being the unit’s best season after Jim Harbaugh got more personally involved and promoted Sherrone Moore to co-O.C. Addition of Matt Weiss, who should be a candidate for the opening, helped too. https://t.co/SFDOaDoiF9 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 6, 2022

Josh Gattis grew a ton (a ton) during his time as a play caller at michigan but also as an installer/schemer/teacher. A very bright coach. Who will keep growing. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 6, 2022