The College Football World Reacts To Michigan's New Head Coach

The College Football World Reacts to Michigan’s New Coach

On Thursday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh was Notre Dame’s coaching loss and Michigan’s gain.

On Thursday, there was a spectacular coach departure.

Mike Elston, a long-time defensive line coach at Notre Dame, is rumored to be leaving South Bend to join Harbaugh’s staff in Ann Arbor.

Even worse for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, Elston will not be promoted at Michigan.

The defensive line coach had repeatedly expressed interest in becoming Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.

He assumed he’d be able to get it on Freeman’s new staff, but the young head coach has taken a different path.

Elston is now on his way to Michigan to start over.

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching News

