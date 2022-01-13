The College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Head Coach

The College Football World Reacts to Michigan’s New Coach

On Thursday afternoon, Jim Harbaugh was Notre Dame’s coaching loss and Michigan’s gain.

On Thursday, there was a spectacular coach departure.

Mike Elston, a long-time defensive line coach at Notre Dame, is rumored to be leaving South Bend to join Harbaugh’s staff in Ann Arbor.

Even worse for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, Elston will not be promoted at Michigan.

The defensive line coach had repeatedly expressed interest in becoming Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.

He assumed he’d be able to get it on Freeman’s new staff, but the young head coach has taken a different path.

Elston is now on his way to Michigan to start over.

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coaching News

Elston was repeatedly passed over for the defensive coordinator role at ND, which is looking for a DC right now, too. Could certainly see Ball State DC Tyler Stockton, a former Fighting Irish defensive lineman, being a good replacement for Elston. https://t.co/DUsJlivChB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 13, 2022

Unless Brian Kelly is leaving LSU to come to #Michigan — which he’s not — I would say this is a good clue that Harbaugh is staying. https://t.co/XrxfRoGsYq — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 13, 2022

Along with a couple of other things that have happened, this sends another strong signal Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan. https://t.co/c7BivdHiAO — Mitch Blankespoor (@mitch_blanko) January 13, 2022