The Reactions To Michigan’s Pregame Announcement In The College Football World

﻿The College Football Community Reacts To Michigan’s Pregame News

The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Michigan received a much-needed defensive boost before their Orange Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Athletic’s Austin Meek reports that Michigan star defensive back Daxton Hill was seen walking out of the tunnel for pregame warmups.

Hill’s availability for the game was in doubt after he missed most of this week’s practice.

Hill was dealing with a personal issue, according to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

However, it appears that the problem has been resolved.

And at precisely the right moment.

Dax Hill has had a significant impact in the secondary for Michigan’s fifth-ranked defense.

With 65 tackles, he’s the team’s second-leading tackler, and he’s tied for first in passes defended and interceptions.

Hill’s return to the fold for the team’s biggest game in decades has Michigan fans ecstatic.

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Pregame News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD REACTS TO MICHIGAN PREGAME NEWS

W https://t.co/ju74BZU8sV

— dylan sanders (@DillySanders) December 31, 2021

https://t.co/JmhrEgE08F

— Raj Lakra (@RajLakra) December 31, 2021

Huge for Michigan https://t.co/coq3cpWes8

— Luke (@sdsufanforlife) December 31, 2021

#BeatGeorgiahttps://t.co/sUZjXxTvKYpic.twitter.com/G8zUecQkYx

— Josh (@jreich511) December 31, 2021