The College Football World Reacts to News About Video Games

EA Sports announced earlier this year that it would relaunch its iconic college football game video series in the near future.

The company reportedly provided a more detailed update on the release date for the next edition of the game on Thursday.

EA Sports is planning to release the next college football video game in the summer of 2023, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello, a full decade after the last edition was released in 2013.

Cory Moss, the CEO of Collegiate Licensing Co., told Marcello, “That’s the hope.”

