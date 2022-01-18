Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Announcement

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts to Nick Saban’s Promotion

Nick Saban, the head football coach of Alabama, doesn’t usually get involved in politics, but he has now done so in support of voting rights legislation.

Saban is one of five prominent West Virginia sports figures who have signed a letter to Senator Joe Manchin urging him to support the passage of “The Freedom to Vote Act.” Manchin and Saban are close friends, and the seven-time national champion coach has previously publicly supported the senator’s campaigns.

Former WVU basketball star and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, as well as former WVU and Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley and ex-Mountaineer quarterback and AD Oliver Luck, signed the document, as did former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

The coach’s public support for this cause has elicited a wide range of reactions, with some praising him and others criticizing him.

College Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban News

College Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban News

Comments are closed.