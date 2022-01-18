The College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Announcement

The College Football World Reacts to Nick Saban’s Promotion

Nick Saban, the head football coach of Alabama, doesn’t usually get involved in politics, but he has now done so in support of voting rights legislation.

Saban is one of five prominent West Virginia sports figures who have signed a letter to Senator Joe Manchin urging him to support the passage of “The Freedom to Vote Act.” Manchin and Saban are close friends, and the seven-time national champion coach has previously publicly supported the senator’s campaigns.

Former WVU basketball star and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, as well as former WVU and Buffalo Bills linebacker Darryl Talley and ex-Mountaineer quarterback and AD Oliver Luck, signed the document, as did former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

The coach’s public support for this cause has elicited a wide range of reactions, with some praising him and others criticizing him.

College Football World Reacts To The Nick Saban News

Start the countdown to videos of Alabama fans burning their autographed Saban items and pictures with him on Fan Day. https://t.co/6bszyrJXQU — Gray Hardison (@BellyoftheBeast) January 18, 2022

Nick Saban has come a long way since the day after the 2016 election when he said “It was so important to me that I didn’t even know it was happening.” Of course, that was utter BS. My guess is he just didn’t want to talk about you know who. https://t.co/ZEJqiw7cWS — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 18, 2022

Nick Saban should focus on winning National Championships instead of destroying our elections. https://t.co/dQT1fhkFb1 — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 18, 2022

Nick Saban, famously unfocused when it comes to winning championships — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 18, 2022

Nick Saban.

Jerry West.

Darryl Talley.

Oliver Luck.

Paul Tagliabue. https://t.co/oyqFw2dspa — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) January 18, 2022

Rule 1 of Sports leadership: Be good at what you do. Rule 2 of Sports Leadership: Stay out of Politics. Rule 3 of Sports Leadership: If you break rule #2 than Rule #1 becomes less relevant and so will you. https://t.co/DaR1DoQPEo — Rob O’Donnell (@odonnell_r) January 18, 2022

Saban about to take another big L https://t.co/B2TFCT6IDH — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 18, 2022

Put this in front of every Bama fan you can and film the reaction https://t.co/KsZuDWg8iw — Them National Champ Dawgs Is Hell Don’t They (@jparkbrannen) January 18, 2022