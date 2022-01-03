The College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Sincere Admittance

Nick Saban’s Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the many college football power players who opposes the expansion of the College Football Playoff.

Saban rejected the notion that adding more teams to the College Football Playoff would reduce the number of blowouts.

He believes that the current College Football Playoff already includes the top four teams and that adding lower-ranked teams would be counterproductive.

“I don’t see how having more teams would make the games better if these are the best four teams and they are playing each other.”

“I’m not sure how that works.”

Sadly, the vast majority of College Football Playoff games have been blown outs.

Only six of the 23 games in the College Football Playoff have been decided by fewer than 11 points.

The Semifinals were decided by more than two touchdowns for the second straight year.

College football fans, on the other hand, don’t seem to believe Saban is making that argument in good faith.

The vast majority of fans appear to believe that Saban opposes expansion for selfish reasons:

Why would he want more teams ? He gets a crazy bonus for both semis and Natty. More chances to lose , and recruits would look at other schools to attend if they had a chance of playing in the playoffs. https://t.co/DQtMIWW1BB — Rodney McC…….. (@8_hotrod) January 3, 2022

IMO, right now it’s virtual guarantee 2/4 teams will be from SEC. If you expand to 8/12, maybe over a few years recruits won’t just look at SEC as the simple path to the National Championship, knowing they can get to the playoffs elsewhere. It changes recruiting potentially. https://t.co/cNKzdk8fII — Matthew Iwanyk (@matthewiwanyk) January 3, 2022

I totally disagree. The more rounds, the more difficult it would be. Teams get hot. https://t.co/76TBEsVf5d — Todd Wills (@wtwills09) January 3, 2022