The College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Sincere Admittance

Nick Saban’s Honest Admission Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

When speaking with the press, Nick Saban is known for his deadpan responses.

And during the Alabama head coach’s pre-College Football Playoff press conference on Thursday, he made yet another memorable remark.

When asked if this year’s team had put his patience to the test, Saban replied, “Yes.”

“Because I don’t have any patience, anything that happens puts my patience to the test.”

“That includes sitting in this chair right now,” responded the legendary college football coach.

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

Saban asked if this team tested his patience: “I don’t have any patience so anything that happens is a test of my patience. Including sitting in this chair right now.” Alabama by a million — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 30, 2021

I feel like I relate to this way more than I should. https://t.co/PliWmFwUMG — Nate Woelfel (@Nate_Woelfel) December 30, 2021