The College Football World Reacts to Nick Saban’s Today’s Statement

Sports

When it comes to NIL in college football, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more structure.

The seven-time national champion opened up about his name, image, and likeness on Sunday.

He believes it is beneficial to players, he stated.

Regulations, however, are required.

“It’s a positive thing for players to have their name, image, and likeness,” Saban said.

“They have a chance to make money.”

That doesn’t bother me.

“I don’t think that was the intention,” he adds, “but it’s concerning how it’s being used to get players to choose where they’re going to school.”

