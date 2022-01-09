The College Football World Reacts to Nick Saban’s Today’s Statement

When it comes to NIL in college football, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more structure.

The seven-time national champion opened up about his name, image, and likeness on Sunday.

He believes it is beneficial to players, he stated.

Regulations, however, are required.

“It’s a positive thing for players to have their name, image, and likeness,” Saban said.

“They have a chance to make money.”

That doesn’t bother me.

“I don’t think that was the intention,” he adds, “but it’s concerning how it’s being used to get players to choose where they’re going to school.”

College Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said Today

College Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said Today

Nick Saban: “Name, image & likeness is a positive thing for players. Theyve got the opportunity to earn money. I don’t think that’s a bad thing. What is concerning is how is that’s used to get players to decide where they’re going to school. I don’t think that was the intention.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 9, 2022

this saban giving the rest of the country a warning https://t.co/tDlgvenNf2 — Dillon Saks (@SenorFavio) January 9, 2022

I agree we need regulation on it and rules to be enforced. But him complaining about “an imbalance as to who dominates college football” is ironic. https://t.co/m2HOoVgZha — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 9, 2022