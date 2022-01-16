The College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame’s New Coach

Al Washington, the former Ohio State linebackers coach, found a new job quickly.

Washington is reportedly on his way to Notre Dame, just three days after it was announced that he would not be returning to OSU.

Washington, 37, will be the new defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator at Notre Dame, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Mike Elston, who left the Fighting Irish last week after 12 seasons to return to his alma mater Michigan, has been replaced by Washington.

Washington’s appointment is yet another link between the new ND staff and Ohio State.

Marcus Freeman, the Fighting Irish’s head coach, and one of his assistants, James Laurinaitis, both played for the Buckeyes.

Some Ohio State fans are upset that Freeman is returning to his Buckeye roots, while others don’t see Washington as a significant loss.

Everyone seems to agree on one thing: the 2022 season opener in Columbus between OSU and Notre Dame will be a lot of fun.

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Coaching News

