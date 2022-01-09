The College Football World Reacts to Ohio State’s Big Coaching Change

Next season, the coaching staff at Ohio State will be quite different.

Greg Studrawa, the offensive line coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes, will not be returning, according to Lettermen Row.

Studrawa joined the coaching staff at Ohio State in 2016.

He has previously coached at Bowling Green, LSU, and Maryland, among other institutions.

Studrawa was fired by Ohio State, according to the latest report.

Earlier this season, there was speculation that he might retire due to health concerns.

“During an already-busy offseason, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Lettermen Row on Thursday morning that Studrawa had been fired and that Ohio State would be in the market for a new offensive line coach,” Lettermen Row’s Austin Ward wrote.

Buckeyes fans will not slam Studrawa because they hold him in high regard.

Many of them, however, believe that this is the best course of action for the program.

Following are some reactions to the news about Studrawa:

