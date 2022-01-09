The College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s Coaching Changes From Sunday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new coordinator for their passing game.

Brian Hartline, a fourth-year assistant at Ohio State, will be promoted from receivers coach to coordinator.

Ohio State has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator: https://t.co/FzoCGTsCLL — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 9, 2022

Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline has been promoted to pass game coordinator. No one in college football has developed a better position room than Hartline has with his receivers room — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 9, 2022

Brian Hartline has been promoted. WR coach @brianhartline, who has recruited and mentored some of the best WRs in the nation for @OhioStateFB, will have an increased role with the offensive game plan as he has been promoted to passing game coordinator by head coach Ryan Day — Jerry Emig (@BuckeyeNotes) January 9, 2022

Brian Hartline is being promoted to passing game coordinator, as he should be. Nobody deserves it more. — James (@CleBuckeye23) January 9, 2022

This is Huge for Ohio State. Ohio State is promoting Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. #OhioState — The OHIO Podcast (@TheOHIOPod) January 9, 2022