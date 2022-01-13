The College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s New Coach

Ohio State’s coaching staff is still being overhauled.

The program is hiring Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano as its new safeties coach, according to college football insider Pete Thamel.

Eliano joins defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive line coach Justin Frye as the Buckeyes’ third new assistant coach this offseason.

Ohio State fans should be ecstatic about Eliano’s future in Columbus, especially after seeing how dominant Cincinnati’s secondary was under his leadership.

According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Ohio State’s decision to hire Eliano means that at least one more member of last year’s coaching staff will not be returning for the 2022 season.

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching Hire

Another new assistant coach reportedly joining Ohio State’s staff, which means at least one more member of last year’s staff will not be returning. https://t.co/ffeQp03iOQ — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 13, 2022

Ohio State secondary (well, defensive back 7 honestly) didn’t look the same in ’21. This’ll help. https://t.co/GxsxJBlfF6 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 13, 2022

Ryan Day simply will not let a lackluster defense crater the chances for one of his offenses again. https://t.co/hnUg4snLbt — Frank Bumb (@frankbumb) January 13, 2022

Love this hire by Day and Knowles. https://t.co/n9URniEtoI — James (@CleBuckeye23) January 13, 2022