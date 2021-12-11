The College Football World Reacts To Oregon’s News From Saturday

The College Football World Reacts To The Oregon News From Saturday

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning was set to become the next head coach of the Oregon Ducks, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution just yesterday.

Sources within the Pac-12 program immediately denied the reports.

However, it appears that the move will take place after all.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman now confirms that the AJC’s reports are correct.

On Twitter, he wrote, “Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source.”

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Oregon News

Now hearing that the Friday AJC report that UGA DC Dan Lanning is expected to become the next Oregon head coach was in fact accurate, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2021

Just confirmed from a source that UGA DC Dan Lanning will be the next coach at Oregon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2021