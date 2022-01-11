The College Football World Reacts To Rumors Of Playoff Expansion

Greg McElroy of the SEC Network knows which Power 5 commissioners are blocking playoff expansion.

McElroy spoke on College Football XM about how Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is the one who is holding it up.

Warren, he claims, will not budge on giving automatic bids to Power 5 conference champions.

College Football World Reacts To Playoff Expansion Rumor

Greg McElroy on College Football XM said that Kevin Warren is the one that is holding up playoff expansion. Warren has dug his heels in. Kevin will not budge on having power 5 conference champs having automatic bids. Everyone else wants the highest ranked conference champions. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

The argument is let’s say a 7-5 Wisconsin team upsets a 11-1 Ohio State team in the Big Ten Championship game. Why should that 7-5 Wisconsin team get an automatic bid into the playoffs over a 12-0 Central Florida or a 11-1 Cincinnati? — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 11, 2022

I don’t like Kevin Warren, but if you’re expanding the playoff, conference champs should be auto qualified. What’s the point of winning the league if this isn’t the case? https://t.co/b3tMcVNw3U — Brandon Wildman (@brandon_wildman) January 11, 2022

From reading the statement from the Pac 12 yesterday, it feels like more than just one person/conference is digging in. They haven’t even come to an agreement on how many teams, let alone how teams qualify for the show. https://t.co/3lBwFrxeT4 — Joshua E Perry (@RIP_JEP) January 11, 2022

Kevin Warren is still a clown https://t.co/oeAuYCfsrj — Peter Coffaro (@PeterJeffrey22) January 11, 2022

And Kevin Warren is correct. Expanding the playoff and not having automatic bids would be ludicrous. It makes otherwise meaningless games meaningful and creates excitement across the country, instead of just a few places. CFB is way too regional now. Sport is in a bad place. https://t.co/4GR5c2ta5R — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) January 11, 2022

Safe to say that this was not the ideal hire for the Big Ten. https://t.co/KhlD3LZnX2 — Jake Calvert (@JakeyJinx) January 11, 2022

in principle he’s right but this really isn’t hard, just get rid of divisions if they insist on keeping the B1GCG https://t.co/Dpw32QotKn — DJ (@dj_2) January 11, 2022