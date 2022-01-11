Trending
The College Football World Reacts to Rumors of Playoff Expansion

Greg McElroy of the SEC Network knows which Power 5 commissioners are blocking playoff expansion.

McElroy spoke on College Football XM about how Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is the one who is holding it up.

Warren, he claims, will not budge on giving automatic bids to Power 5 conference champions.

