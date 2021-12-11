The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Major Surprisal

The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Massive Surprise

Navy will defeat Army.

On Saturday afternoon, the Midshipmen pulled off a major upset to end the regular season in college football in 2021.

Navy was a huge underdog in Saturday’s game against Army.

The Midshipmen were 3-8 on the season and were a 7-point underdog against the Black Knights, who were 8-3.

On Saturday, however, the Annapolis, Maryland-based program triumphed.

On Saturday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Navy defeated Army 17-13.

Navy, congratulations!

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Upset

Army comes up short a foot of the 1st down and is out of timeouts! 3-8 Navy should upset 8-3 Army! — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 11, 2021

Big upset for Navy. S/o to all the guys who played today. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 11, 2021

UPSET!!!!! Navy beats Army 17-13. #GoNavyBeatArmy — George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) December 11, 2021

Predictable result of that hurry-up offense. Navy wins. Quite an upset triumph for the Midshipmen. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 11, 2021