The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Major Surprisal

The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Massive Surprise
Navy will defeat Army.
On Saturday afternoon, the Midshipmen pulled off a major upset to end the regular season in college football in 2021.
Navy was a huge underdog in Saturday’s game against Army.
The Midshipmen were 3-8 on the season and were a 7-point underdog against the Black Knights, who were 8-3.
On Saturday, however, the Annapolis, Maryland-based program triumphed.
On Saturday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Navy defeated Army 17-13.
Navy, congratulations!
Army comes up short a foot of the 1st down and is out of timeouts! 3-8 Navy should upset 8-3 Army!
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 11, 2021
Big upset for Navy.
S/o to all the guys who played today.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 11, 2021
NAVY (+250) upset ARMY at Metlife! ✅🏈 #ArmyNavyGamepic.twitter.com/1V3SwHJLsw
— betstamp Marketplace (@betstampmarket) December 11, 2021
UPSET!!!!! Navy beats Army 17-13. #GoNavyBeatArmy
— George Hathaway (@hathawaygeorge9) December 11, 2021
Predictable result of that hurry-up offense. Navy wins. Quite an upset triumph for the Midshipmen.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 11, 2021
Navy rallied to upset Army 17-13 after trailing 13-7 at halftime: ViewFromVegas is Navy closed as a 7-point dog & +250 on the money line; stayed Under closing total (35.5 points) for 16th straight meeting — after being bet as low as 34.5 before getting bet back higher) @VSiNLive
— Dave Tuley (@ViewFromVegas) December 11, 2021