Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Major Surprisal

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Massive Surprise

Navy will defeat Army.

On Saturday afternoon, the Midshipmen pulled off a major upset to end the regular season in college football in 2021.

Navy was a huge underdog in Saturday’s game against Army.

The Midshipmen were 3-8 on the season and were a 7-point underdog against the Black Knights, who were 8-3.

On Saturday, however, the Annapolis, Maryland-based program triumphed.

On Saturday afternoon at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, Navy defeated Army 17-13.

Navy, congratulations!

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Upset

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Big Upset

Comments are closed.