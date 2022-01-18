The College Football World Reacts To Tate Martell’s Arrival

The College Football World Reacts To Tate Martell’s Development

In 2017, Tate Martell was one of the most intriguing high school recruits.

His college football career, however, never lived up to the hype.

The former four-star quarterback transferred to Miami after a brief stint at Ohio State.

Martell moved on to UNLV after that stint was completed.

Franchise Sports Media’s Joe Arrigo provided a major update on Martell’s career on Tuesday afternoon.

Martell is retiring from football, according to him.

“I wanted to provide an update on UNLV quarterback Tate Martell: He has retired from football and is concentrating on his business endeavors,” Arrigo said.

“He thanks Coach Arroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance, and I’d keep an eye on Tate’s business, which is about to explode.”

The college football world reacted quickly to Arrigo’s report, which is understandable given Martell’s large fan base.

“Hard to believe he’s going out with 35 career passing attempts,” one fan commented.

College Football World Reacts To The Tate Martell News

College Football World Reacts To The Tate Martell News

Hard to believe he’s going out with 35 career passing attempts, recruiting hype isn’t everything. https://t.co/kocaHTVzsF — Dakota (@_Dink_) January 18, 2022

Good luck to the kid, hope he crushes it in whatever he chooses to do 🙌 https://t.co/ifaphlllNZ — Trying…. (@cfhell31) January 18, 2022