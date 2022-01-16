The College Football World Reacts To Texas’s Transfer Announcement

The College Football World Reacts To Texas’ Transfer Announcement

For first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, the 2021 college football season was not particularly memorable.

However, after the big transfer the Longhorns just received, 2022 could be a lot better on offense.

Inside Texas reported on Sunday that Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley would join the Longhorns.

Billingsley’s decision comes just days after he submitted his name to the NCAA transfer portal.

Billingsley is a former four-star tight end who has struggled to make an impact in Alabama’s passing game.

He has 37 receptions for 559 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons.

Billingsley is expected to make his debut next season.

Cade Brewer and Jared Wiley, the Longhorns’ top two tight ends from last season, have both left the team.

College Football World Reacts To The Texas Transfer News

College Football World Reacts To The Texas Transfer News