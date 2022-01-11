The College Football World Reacts to the First Half’s Boringness

You’ll love this year’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia if you enjoy watching teams settle for field goals.

Alabama leads Georgia 9-6 after the first half.

The Crimson Tide’s Will Reichard was the star of the first half, making all three of his field goal attempts.

Georgia’s kicking game has been consistent as well, with Jack Podlesny making two field goals so far.

On offense, Alabama and Georgia have plenty of time to settle in.

However, since the BCS was implemented in 1998, this is the third national title game in which neither team scored a touchdown in the first half.

College Football World Reacts To The Boring First Half

Since the BCS was implemented in 1998, there have only been two national championship games where neither team scored a touchdown in the first half: Alabama vs LSU at the end of the 2011 season and Oklahoma vs Florida State at the end of the 2000 season pic.twitter.com/PlgGbU9fFn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2022

First half very boring. Band at half time less boring. #CFBPlayoff — Richie Lomurro (@RichLomurro) January 11, 2022

Georgia and Alabama really let y’all whine about Playoff expansion for a week to come out and kick five field goals in the first half — Secret Assistant to the Regional Head Coach (@statsowar) January 11, 2022

Definitely wasn’t an exciting first half — Chris Uno Cero (@ceroto60) January 11, 2022