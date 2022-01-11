Trending
The College Football World Reacts to the First Half’s Boringness

You’ll love this year’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia if you enjoy watching teams settle for field goals.

Alabama leads Georgia 9-6 after the first half.

The Crimson Tide’s Will Reichard was the star of the first half, making all three of his field goal attempts.

Georgia’s kicking game has been consistent as well, with Jack Podlesny making two field goals so far.

On offense, Alabama and Georgia have plenty of time to settle in.

However, since the BCS was implemented in 1998, this is the third national title game in which neither team scored a touchdown in the first half.

