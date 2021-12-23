The College Football World Reacts to the Gator Bowl’s Unexpected Turn of Events

The talk of college football on Wednesday was which team would replace Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies were forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 complications.

Wake Forest appears to have a new foe.

Rutgers is expected to receive and accept a last-minute bid to the Gator Bowl, according to NJcom’s James Kratch and Keith Sargeant.

On New Year’s Eve, the Scarlett Knights will play the Demon Deacons in Jacksonville.

Following a number of teams expressing interest in filling in for Texas A&M on Wednesday, Rutgers emerged as a late contender to fill the open spot.

The Scarlett Knights had the strongest claim to play No. 1 because they had the highest “Academic Progress Rating” score among the 5-7 teams that were available.

Wake Forest is number 17 on the list.

However, according to Brett McMurphy’s report from earlier on Wednesday, Rutgers declined the original invitation when it was extended to them.

The evening’s NJcom report is in complete contrast to what was released just a few hours before.

The Scarlett Knights will now have to be ready to play in less than a week, according to reports.

The NCAA’s football oversight committee will have to sign off on the decision on Thursday, but NJcom reports that the morning meeting will be purely ceremonial.

Unsurprisingly, the college football world was taken aback when Rutgers was awarded the Gator Bowl bid after a rollercoaster of events this afternoon.

College Football World Reacts To Wild Gator Bowl News

