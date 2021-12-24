Trending
The College Football World Reacts to the Hawaii Bowl’s Determination

Hawaii pulled out of the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl tonight, citing COVID-19, injury, and transfer concerns.

Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and started preparing for the match.

The Tigers will now have to embark on their long journey home, though we hope they get some sun along the way.

Hawaii is the second team to withdraw from a bowl game this week, but unlike Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, it will not be replaced on such short notice.

This postseason game isn’t going to happen.

Here’s what the college football world had to say about the news from tonight.

