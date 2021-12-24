The College Football World Reacts to the Hawaii Bowl’s Determination

The College Football World Reacts to the Hawaii Bowl Pick

Hawaii pulled out of the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl tonight, citing COVID-19, injury, and transfer concerns.

Memphis, the Rainbow Warriors’ opponent in the game, had already arrived on the island and started preparing for the match.

The Tigers will now have to embark on their long journey home, though we hope they get some sun along the way.

Hawaii is the second team to withdraw from a bowl game this week, but unlike Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl, it will not be replaced on such short notice.

This postseason game isn’t going to happen.

Here’s what the college football world had to say about the news from tonight.

The Memphis football team is about to have the 36 best hours any college football team has ever had https://t.co/98uqZFOdcf — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 24, 2021

I was just connecting the dots on this. They’re stuck in Hawaii and DON’T have to play football. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 24, 2021

Good lord. Memphis flies halfway around the world and Hawaii can’t play the game https://t.co/34k1aS8VEs — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 24, 2021

Oh no. That’s a long and expensive trip that Memphis made to end up not playing a football game. https://t.co/j6ViGnA832 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 24, 2021

Hawai‘i withdraws from the Hawai‘i Bowl, which is scheduled for tomorrow (Christmas Eve), due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Memphis flew 14 hours to Honolulu. Practiced. Prepared. Ready to play in 22 hours. Man, that just sucks. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 24, 2021

I guess the good news for Memphis is the team is already in Hawaii. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 24, 2021