The College Football World Reacts to the News About Jameson Williams
For the non-contact knee injury he sustained during last night’s National Championship game, Jameson Williams received a devastating diagnosis.
The Alabama wideout has torn his ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and will have surgery within the next 10 days.
Despite the fact that this injury will require a significant amount of rehab and recovery time, the 20-year-old is expected to recover fully and maintain his “sub-4.3” speed.
College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams News
College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams News
Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022
Sad news but def still a first rounder https://t.co/sygnY5PENt
— ARS21 (@ARS2117) January 12, 2022
Hate to see news like this, especially for guys who are so close to the finish line, man. 😔
Speedy recovery to the kid 🙏🏾 https://t.co/E3BfH3ZG2H
— Dasmine (@thatgirlsporty_) January 12, 2022