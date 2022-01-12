The College Football World Reacts to the News About Jameson Williams

For the non-contact knee injury he sustained during last night’s National Championship game, Jameson Williams received a devastating diagnosis.

The Alabama wideout has torn his ACL, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and will have surgery within the next 10 days.

Despite the fact that this injury will require a significant amount of rehab and recovery time, the 20-year-old is expected to recover fully and maintain his “sub-4.3” speed.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Sad news but def still a first rounder https://t.co/sygnY5PENt — ARS21 (@ARS2117) January 12, 2022