The College Football World Reacts to the News of a Future National Championship Game

The College Football World Reacts to the Announcement of a National Championship Game in the Near Future

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs will play for the College Football Playoff national championship in a few days.

However, before that match begins, the football world received some important news about future national championship games.

The locations for two future title games have been decided, according to a new report.

The locations for the 2025 and 2026 championship games have been revealed by college football insider Brett McMurphy.

The teams will play in Las Vegas in 2025, with two separate January dates set in case playoff expansion is approved.

The two teams will meet in Miami in 2026.

Fans, understandably, were ecstatic to hear about the new locations.

Meanwhile, sports writers for the teams that will compete in those games may be less than pleased.

Adding two weeks to the season means a lot more work.

“You’ll know why in three years if a bunch of us aren’t objective about wanting the teams we cover to succeed,” one fan predicted.

College Football World Reacts To Future National Title Game News

College Football World Reacts To Future National Title Game News

Three years from now if a bunch of us are not objective about wanting the teams we cover to do well, then you’ll know why. https://t.co/LkdLzHl4hd — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) January 6, 2022

I’m going to be heated if the Tide doesn’t make it in the 1 year Vegas is host https://t.co/tLpFh4QH4x — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) January 6, 2022