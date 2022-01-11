Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts to the News of Jameson Williams’ Injury

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts to the News of Jameson Williams’ Injuries

Alabama’s offense has suffered a significant setback.

Star wideout Jameson Williams went down with what appears to be a serious knee injury just moments ago.

Williams collapsed to the ground after catching a 40-yard pass from Bryce Young.

He attempted a cut to get around a Georgia defender, but his knee gave way.

The fact that Williams’ injury was not a contact one has many fans expecting the worst.

“Oh no,” says the speaker.

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has suffered a non-contact knee injury, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams Injury News

College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams Injury News

Comments are closed.